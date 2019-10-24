Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has commenced the distribution of school uniforms and other working materials in line with the new policy declaring education free and compulsory in the state.

The launching of the distribution took place on Thursday at the Mariri Special Primary School in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

29,480 sets of new school uniforms were distributed to primary 1 pupils across 78 primary schools in the LGA. More so, 500 Work Books, 500 Hausa textbooks and 50 flashcard packages were also distributed at the event. The distribution took place simultaneously in all the 44 local government areas of the state.

Delivering an address at the event, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said “Kano state government has commenced direct funding of primary and secondary schools numbering 1,180 with a total students population of 834, 366 at a total cost of about N200 million per month or N2.4 billion per annum.

“Similarly, the government has provided school uniforms to 779,522 newly enrolled pupils (boys and girls) at the total cost of N381 million.