Four states to acquire FG’s stakes in Benin Disco

Fayemi faults UBEC, FG’s 40% interference in states’ issues

…Obaseki laments collapse of Okpella section of Auchi-Okene expressway

… FG not fair in disbursements for infrastructure — Ihedioha

By Michael Eboh

Chairman of the Nigerian Governor Forum, NGF, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, disclosed that four states, Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo states, are in talks to acquire the Federal Government’s 40 per cent stake in the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

Speaking at the NGF/Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Roundtable at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit , with the theme: ‘Sustaining Sub-National Competitiveness,’ Fayemi stated that the decision of the governors to acquire the Federal Government’s stake in the electricity distribution company was due to the fact that the current operators are not investing in the upgrading the assets of the company.

He further stated that the Federal Government should play minimal role in the power sector going forward, noting that state governments should be allowed and encouraged to partner with private sector investors to build mini and micro electricity plants in their territory.

Fayemi also faulted the current structure and operations of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, noting that the commission is concerning itself with mundane issues that should have been left to the state governments, such as deciding the textbooks to be bought, authors to be patronized and architectural structure of the schools irrespective of the actual needs of the schools.

He said, ““If you take electricity, one of the things we have been trying to do, states that are within the BEDC, which are Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo, we have been trying get approval from the Federal Government to take over the 40 per cent shareholding that is still there, because the current operator of Benin Disco, as far as we can tell, are not investing enough.

“For UBEC, you will discover that UBEC would prescribe for you the books you would use in your school; it would prescribe for you the architectural model of the primary school you must build, even when you don’t need to build, because you already have enough classrooms and what you need to do is renovate and rehabilitate them and then maintain.

“Because we have a contract mentality, the action plan that UBEC approves for you still emphasizes new buildings, rather than renovation. These are things that really should not happen. It should not be the Federal Government getting involved in what schools Ekiti or Edo State build; what books they use in the school.”

He said the Federal Government through UBEC should focus on regulations and setting standards to guide the states.

Okpella section of Auchi-Okene expressway collapses

Also speaking, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, lamented the total collapse of the Okpella section of the Benin-Auchi-Okpella-Okene Expressway, while he expressed concern on how the huge cement manufactured by the cement firms in the area would be evacuated.

He further stated that the Edo State government partnered with investors to raise about a billion dollars to build a 450-megawatt electricity plant, Azura power plant, noting that in Benin City alone, the state has generating capacity of about 900 megawatts.

However, he lamented that despite the huge investment and the 900-megawatt capacity, Edo State is still in darkness.

He noted that most times, the states are hindered by the national constraints as projected by the Federal Government, noting that this had made it impossible for the states to do so much.

He also noted that one of the major issues affecting the competitiveness of states in Nigeria was that most of the states are today overwhelmed and over-burdened by issues and activities that should had been left to the local government, adding that another major factor affecting their competitiveness was the failure to organise data.

FG not fair in disbursements for infrastructure — Ihedioha

On his own part, Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, accused the Federal Government of lack of fairness in disbursing resources for infrastructure development, especially in the south-east region of the country.

He further called for a review of the revenue sharing formula of the country to enable resources to be mobilized to the levels wherein they are needed.

He sdaid, “It does not appear that the Federal Government is proportionate in its allocation of resources for infrastructure rehabilitation. If not, that is something that should be fundamental. Because of the proximity of the state capitals in the south-east, one would ordinarily expect that the Federal Government would have an interest in having highways linking up the respective state capitals.

“Apart from Abakiliki which is a bit far off, Enugu to Awka, to Owerri, to Umuahia are close. The governments of the south-east states are already talking about the possibilities of collaborating, so that we can work on our highways, because we realize the importance of agriculture, for movement of people, of goods and materials.

Speaking in the same vein, Governor Abdulrahma Abdulrazak of Kwara State, disclosed that the state was planning to build a major highway from the state to Abuja, noting that along the highway, the state would be partnering with investors to set up two cattle ranches, allocate land to three private companies to set up sugarcane plantation among others.

He added that the state was expanding its capacity in agriculture, noting that the state is in talks with the Lagos State Government on the need to partner with livestock production, noting that the state was ready to supply meat and dairy products to Lagos.