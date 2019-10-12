Four deaths, 14 auto crashes recorded in Ogun – TRACE

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State said on Saturday that four deaths were recorded from 14 auto crashes within the state between October 6 and October 12.

The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, at TRACE, Mr. Babatunde Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said 36 other people sustained various degrees of injuries in the accidents.

Babatunde said the accidents involved three private cars, two private buses, four commercial cars, two motorcycles, one commercial bus, one medium truck, and two heavy trucks.

The director stated 63 people were involved in the crashes, out of which 36 persons (19 males, 17 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, while four persons (three males, one female) died.

He said 23 people, who were involved in the 14 accidents, were however rescued unhurt.

“45.73 percent of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, 22.84 percent by dangerous driving, 9.80 percent by bad tyres, 2.45 percent by driving against traffic and 19.18 percent by other causes.

“44 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles were apprehended for 88 offences during the period under review.

“Our resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in Ogun State is being pursued vigorously and relentlessly such that no traffic offender shall go unpunished,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard