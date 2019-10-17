Foundation feeds beggars across Enugu streets to mark World Food Day

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

An NGO, Diamond Heart Foundation, on Wednesday, took to the major streets across Enugu, and Nsukka metropolis to reach out to beggars in Commemoration of World Food Day.

The foundation which visited beggars’ stands at Nsukka, Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, and Gariki, gave meals, beverages, and water to at least 100 persons.

The Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Moses Ogbu, said the feat is geared towards drawing attention to the plight of the needy in the society. He also said that it is a way to call more hands on deck, adding that zero-hunger initiative requires the collaboration of both government and private individuals to achieve.

Ogbu, challenged the public to bring smiles on the faces of the downtrodden by making positive changes in their lives no matter how little.

One of the ambassadors of the foundation, Chijikem Ugwuanyi, who spoke to Vanguard in Nsukka at the flag-off of the outreach challenged the publics never to waste foods but to give them to the hungry in the neighborhoods.

Ugwuanyi, added that the level of hunger and extreme poverty in Nigeria today require concerted efforts of both the government and NGOs to stem the tide.

He also said that World Food Day provides an opportunity to thank God for his Providence and to reach out to the less privileged.

Vanguard News