Formula, language of Math, says Cowbellpedia contestant

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Mathematics as a subject, has its own language known as the formula, which is simply a concise way of expressing its information symbolically.

This is the submission of Miss AminatLawal, a contestant in the on-going Season 5 of the Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics Television Quiz Show sponsored by Cowbell Milk, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

Lawal, a student of Seolad International College, Mowe, Ogun State explained that Mathematics is straight forward, unlike other subjects that one needs to memorise.

“All that is needed is to know the formula to the mathematical problem. In brief, mathematical formulas provide two things: reusable frameworks and the ability to quantify veracity. Apart from accuracy and speed, mathematical formulas brought me this far,” she said.

Lawal, who qualified alongside Samuel Eziukwu of Dority International Secondary School, Aba, Abia State in the junior category, Group H (Week 8) contest last weekend, was hopeful of a good outing as the competition progresses.

The victory by the duo sent four of their colleagues out of the contest. These include Frederick Ereremena of Challenge Academy, Warri, Delta State; Muhammad Abubakar from Blue Crescent Secondary School, Mabra, Sokoto State; Olaoluwayinmika Bada, a student of Model Secondary School Obaile, Akure,Ondo State and Gwaknan John of Nigerian Tulip International College Kaduna, Kaduna State.

In the senior category, Master Paschal Ohagwu of His Grace High School, Enugu, Enugu State and Master Tochukwu Enyinna of University of Nigeria Secondary School, Nsukka Campus, Enugu State outclassed the others to grab the two available semi-final tickets.

Those who could not cross the hurdles include Chukwuka Tochukwu Charles of Arch Deacon Nwosu Memorial Secondary School, Ozubulu, Anambra State and Asika Chino of Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State.

Others who dropped out of contention include Abdurrashid Hashim of Abubakar Sadiq School Complex, Kano, Kano State and Yusuf Khalid of Gobarau Academy, Katsina, Katsina State

Ohagwu affirmed that speed and accuracy are important in the contest but his reliance on mathematical formula was what gave him an edge. He prayed to win and emerged the champion to make his parents very proud.

This year’s edition is living up to its billing in terms of excitement and reward as promised by the organisers in line with the goal of “nurturing great inventors.” The quiz show will run for 13 weeks and divided into nine preliminary stages and three semi-finals before the grand finale in November 2019.

Aside the N2 million grand prizes, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson disclosed that the winner in each of categories, (junior and senior) will enjoy an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country at the end of the initiative.

In addition, the first and second runners-up in each category will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, while the teachers of the top prize winners will be awarded N500, 000. Those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400, 000 and N300, 000 respectively.

The 2019 edition of Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematic TV Quiz continues this weekend. It will be aired on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel, AIT Network and other six television stations across the country.