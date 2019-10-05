Former UK prime minister threatened my administration for refusing same-sex marriage ― Goodluck Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan had said that his government was threatened and under unbearable pressure from then Prime minister of United Kingdom, David Cameron whose plan was to export gay marriage to Nigeria. Jonathan said the threats from Mr. David Cameron came after he (Jonathan) had signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill in 2014.

Jonathan revealed this in his reply to a book written by David Cameron, who in the book accused Jonathan and his administration of corruption and rejecting the help of the British Government in rescuing the Chibok Girls, who were kidnapped on April 14, 2014.

In the reply, Jonathan said “On July 24, 2013, while celebrating the passage of the United Kingdom’s Marriage (Same-Sex Couples) Act, 2013, Mr Cameron said: “I want to export gay marriage around the world”.

“At that occasion, he boasted that he would send the team that successfully drafted and promoted the Bill, to nations, like Nigeria, saying inter alia:

Jonathan quoted David Cameron saying: “I’ve told the Bill team I’m now going to reassign them because, of course, all over the world people would have been watching this piece of legislation.”

He said “as President of Nigeria at that time, I came under almost unbearable pressure from the Cameron administration to pass legislation supporting LGBTQ Same-Sex marriage in Nigeria. My conscience could not stomach that, because as President of Nigeria, I swore on the Bible to advance Nigeria’s interests, and not the interest of the United Kingdom or any foreign power.

“As such, on Monday, January 13, 2014, I signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law after the Bill had been passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of Nigeria’s parliament, in line with the wishes of the Nigerian people. This happened shortly after a study of 39 nations around the world by the U.S. Pew Research Center came up with a finding which indicated that 98 percent of Nigerians were opposed to the idea of Gay Marriage.

“Immediately after I took this patriotic action, my government came under almost unbearable pressure from Mr. Cameron, who reached me through envoys, and made subtle and not so subtle threats against me and my government”.

Goodluck Jonathan further revealed that meetings were held at the Obama White House and at the Portcullis House in Parliament UK, with the then Nigerian opposition to disparage him, after he had signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Bill into law.

