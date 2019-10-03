Breaking News
Former Nigerian Olympic captain, Isaac Promise, dies at 31

Isaac Promise, who captained Nigeria to the 2008 Olympic silver medal and scored 79 goals in 11 professional seasons in Turkey, died late Wednesday after collapsing at his apartment gym in Austin, Texas, authorities said. He was 31.

Bold was playing for the Austin Bold of the USL and the team said Thursday that he died Wednesday night. Police said authorities were called after a report of a deceased person at Isaac’s apartment building but no further details were immediately available. Austin Bold owner Bobby Epstein said Isaac collapsed at the apartment gym and no foul play was suspected.

Isaac Promise played for Nigeria at the 2005 World Youth Championship and captained the Under-23 national team that lost 2008 Olympic final 1-0 to Lionel Messi and Argentina. He also appeared in three matches for Nigeria’s senior national team.

Isaac Promise played for seven clubs in Turkey, appearing in more than 350 matches. He spent a season in Saudi Arabia before signing with Austin Bold, where he had three goals in 20 matches this season, Fox Sports revealed.

