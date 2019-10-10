Former Liverpool player, Emre Can unhappy at Juve

Ex-Liverpool player Emre Can has spoken out about his Juventus situation after making just three appearances so far this season.

The German international is unhappy after playing a combined 78 minutes for the Serie A champions this term. Speaking after Germany’s 2-2 draw with Argentina, the midfielder couldn’t hide his frustration at his lack of game time.

Can said: “I’m not happy [at Juventus] right now. I don’t play much at the moment. “Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there. The German-made the switch to Italy in 2018 on a free transfer after spending four seasons at Liverpool.

“I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low. Because I didn’t play much in the club and he invited me anyway.” Can added.

“Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That’s why I was simply happy that I played again.” This follows Can’s fury after being omitted from Juventus’ 22-man Champions League squad for the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking last month, the former Bayer Leverkusen star said: “The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week.

“There were talks with other clubs [before the transfer window closed] and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad.

“On Tuesday they phoned me and told me, in a conversation that didn’t even last a minute, that I was not on the list and they didn’t give an explanation. That does make me angry and furious because I think that I played well last season, above all in the Champions League.

“I really can’t understand this and will now see what I decide to do from here and I will seek talks with the club next week.”

Source: Liverpool Echo

Vanguard News