Breaking News
Translate

Forensic audit: NDMG flays inauguration of NDDC’s steering c’ttee

On 7:17 pmIn Newsby

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Niger Delta Monitoring Group, NDMG, yesterday, commended President Mohammadu Buhari for transmitting  to the Senate the list of nominees on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to National Assembly for confirmation.

Border closure: IMF tacitly backs Nigeria, urges speedy resolution of issue(Opens in a new browser tab)

This was contained in a statement by the Convener of the group, Dr. Charles Olisa.

However, the NDMG flayed the constitution of the Steering Committee for the NDDC by Chief Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs  to supervise the forensic audit processes.

NDMG further stated that it is obvious that the minister  has a hidden agenda as evidenced in his nomination of a medical practitioner, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh to be Acting Executive Director of Projects.

According to the group, the nomination is a gross violation of NDDC’s act which stipulates that Executive Director of Projects must be a practicing engineer.

In the same vein, the acting Managing Director of the steering committee is a member of the yet- to-be inaugurated Dr. Pius Odubu and Chief Bernard Okumagba-led board.

Shipping firms still pay $2,000 per day for protection of crew, vessel(Opens in a new browser tab)

Arising from the above, the monitoring group further stated that it is imperative for the Odubu and Okumagba board to be duly inaugurated to handle the herculean task as the NDDC has been without a constituted board for quite a period. Readmore

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.