Foreign investors declared interests in Kwale park- Okowa

Festus Ahon – Asaba

DELTA State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said at the weekend that some prospective investors have declared their readiness to commit funds to the Kwale Industrial Park project and relocate to Nigeria.

Okowa, who spoke at The Natural Gas and Chemicals International Forum in Nanjing, China, said his trip to the South-East Asian nation was fruitful.

The event with the theme – “Nigeria: The Kwale Industrial Park Investment Opportunity,” was attended by investors, consultants, federal government delegation and a delegation from the state.

The governor said the industrial park project had been properly positioned before the international investing community, adding that “I have had the privilege of attending these strategic meetings and one of the companies which is a methanol company is ready to relocate to Nigeria.

“We had a very useful session, answering most of their questions and also asking them questions which they’ve provided answers to. We are hoping that within the next two weeks there will be communication between them and our team.

“The Chairman of the company is also looking forward to being in Nigeria before the end of November and all things being normal, we hope that by next year, they will be in Delta at the Kwale Industrial Park to begin the process of construction.”

Vanguard