Football: 2019/20 NPFL season set to kick-off November 3

The League Management Company (LMC) has announced November 3, 2019, as the kick-off date of the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with match slated at all ten venues.



officials up to date on situations in the NPFL, especially, the commercial activities and more robust business plans that are being pursued to resolve the recent challenges faced by the league.

The LMC had proposed two start date options of October 20 or October 27, 2019 to the clubs. However, after deliberations, the November 3 date was agreed upon.

Part of the resolution of the meeting was an expression of appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare for his bold support to the NPFL and commitment to the resolution of the challenges facing the league.

The Clubs’ administrators also expressed solidarity with the LMC and stated their preparedness to contribute towards the successful delivery of the business plan presented by the LMC. The clubs in applauding the LMC leadership and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), noted the positive effort and actual work that is being put in place to strengthen organized football in Nigeria amidst avoidable challenges and distractions The meeting also witnessed the drawing of fixtures for the 2019/2020 season with November 3, as kick-off date and May 31, 2020, as the last MatchDay

This followed a consultative meeting between the LMC and heads of the 20 participating clubs in Abuja on Monday, October 14, during which the Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko presented a comprehensive briefing to bring the clubs’