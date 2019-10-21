Football: Review of Nigerian players in Europe

A host of Nigerian players were in action for their clubs around Europe, with some having good games and others, games to forget.
Too Good: Anthony Nwakaeme
The forward played an important part in Trabzonspor’s 4-1 win over Gaziantep, setting up Yusuf Sari’s goal in the 81st minute which added a bit more gloss to the final score.
Furthermore, he completed a fair amount of his dribbles and won most of his individual battles.
After a relatively slow start to the season, Nwakaeme’s form has picked up in the last month, evidenced by his two goals and two assists in the last three games against Besiktas, Caykur Rizespor and Gaziantep at the weekend.
It’s coincided with Black Sea Storm’s three wins on the spin which have lifted them to second place in the standings.
Too Bad: Olarenwaju Kayode
In the same game, Kayode saw red for violent conduct in the 84th minute, leaving his side to manage the rest of the encounter undermanned.
In isolation, the striker’s behaviour could see him escape with a slap on the wrist. However, this is the second time in just over a month where Kayode has received his marching orders (first was in a 3-2 win over Besiktas on September 14).
While he’s scored twice and registered as many assists in six appearances this season, Marius Sumudica needs his frontman controlling his short temper in the future.
Too Good: Semi Ajayi
Ajayi was in good form for West Bromwich Albion in their 1-0 win over out-of-form Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.
The accuracy of the center-back’s passing was top class, while he handled his defensive duties commendably over the 90 minutes.
The slender victory took Slaven Bilic’s troops back to the top of the Championship on 25 points, two in front of Leeds United.
Too Bad: Kenneth Omeruo
After going eight gameweeks without recording a victory, Leganes sought their first success of the season at Getafe.
Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Omeruo returned to the side, but didn’t give his best showing against Lega’s efficient hosts.
Mauricio Pellegrino’s side, who have the second-worst defensive record with 14 goals conceded, remain bottom and are now seven points from safety.
Too Good: William Troost-Ekong
Udinese went into Sunday’s encounter with Torino knowing there was a possibility they’d end the weekend in the relegation zone.
That likelihood probably prompted their solid defensive performance against The Bull to win 1-0, and Troost-Ekong was colossal at the heart of the backline.
Nigeria’s captain put his body in the way of a number of shots, read the game amazingly and cleared the ball away from danger when required.
Furthermore, he was successful in all his duels while his work in the tackle was near perfect.
Udinese moved into mid-table following their third win of the season.
Too Bad: Victor Osimhen
LOSC Lille fell to another defeat on the road after Toulouse secured a 2-1 win at Stadium Municipal.
Yet again, Osimhen fired blanks away from Stade Pierre Mauroy, taking his luckless run in away fixtures to five.
The 20-year-old’s impact on proceedings was very little, failing to win any of his ground duels while losing eight of 12 aerial battles.
To compound the aforementioned statistic, he also lost possession inordinately over the course of the game.
While the loss was Les Dogues’ first in five games, their recent run which reads one win in five has now seen them drop out of the Champions League positions.
