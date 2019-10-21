Football: Review of Nigerian players in Europe

A host of Nigerian players were in action for their clubs around Europe, with some having good games and others, games to forget.

The forward played an important part in Trabzonspor’s 4-1 win over Gaziantep, setting up Yusuf Sari’s goal in the 81st minute which added a bit more gloss to the final score.

Furthermore, he completed a fair amount of his dribbles and won most of his individual battles.

After a relatively slow start to the season, Nwakaeme’s form has picked up in the last month, evidenced by his two goals and two assists in the last three games against Besiktas, Caykur Rizespor and Gaziantep at the weekend.

It’s coincided with Black Sea Storm’s three wins on the spin which have lifted them to second place in the standings.

Too Bad: Olarenwaju Kayode