Flower Power: Winihin Jemide Series to host Garden and Flower Show

The Winihin Jemide Series is set to be at the forefront as two of the most anticipated gardening events – The Garden and Flower Show and the Open Day for Gardeners.

The Garden and Flower Show hosted annually since 2013 by the Winihin Jemide Series is the first ever garden Show in Nigeria and this year, is a partner event of Design Week Lagos.

Winihin Jemide, the founder of the Garden and Flower Show expressed satisfaction with the astronomical rise of the garden and flower industry in Nigeria as well as related events and interest that the public are now taking in plants and flowers.

According to her, “When we started 6 years ago, nothing like this was happening. Now we have a garden and flower show that happens every year. The Open Day for Gardners hosted by Selah Gardens debuted last year and we have helped them to coordinate their events. So what we started 6 years ago has gotten a life of its own and there are now so many garden enthusiasts who are playing firmly in the market.

“The 2019 edition of the Garden and Flower Show is being held from the 10th -13th of October as a partner event of the esteemed Design Week Lagos at the Balmoral Convention center, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island. According to the coordinators, the event will feature exhibitors displaying their colorful creations. The event also aims to create awareness and sensitize Nigerians to love greenery for environmental benefits.

“In the same vein, this year’s edition of the Open Day for Gardeners hosted by Selah Gardens is billed for the 12th and 13th of October at the Royal Oak Event Center, and is also being coordinated by the Winihin Jemide Series.

“The Open Day for Gardeners event will feature discussions on the garden and flower industry with the likes of Aramide Abe, Abayomi Oshim, Adetokunbo Tobun Agbesanwa, Abbey Awosika leading the conversations. The beauty of the Open Day is that it is a 100 percent free event with so much to offer such as: exhibition, photo competition, display of plant based products, decoration, networking, discounts and giveaways and so much more for attendees .

“Are you a garden and flower enthusiast? Do you provide services in the gardening industry? If yes you can’t afford to miss these awesome events.”

Vanguard