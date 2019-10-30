Flour Mills finance cost drops by 21% to N8.8 bn

By Peter Egwuatu

Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has recorded significant improvement in its finance cost for the half-year ended June 30, 2019, H1’19 as it posted N8.8 billion representing a drop by 21 per cent from N11.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2018, H1’18.

The Company explained that management’s deleveraging strategy and lowered interest rates had continued to achieve desired results.

In the Company’s financial statement released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its Profit Before Tax stood at N8.6 billion, compared to N8.3 billion in H1, 2018, representing a four per cent Year on Year, YoY growth.

The Group’s Profit After Tax stood at N5.9 billion, compared to N5.1 billion in H1, 2018, representing a 16 per cent YoY growth.

The Company in a statement stated that despite the challenging operating environment and continuing pressures on the profitability of most companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Good Sector, FMN Group’s unaudited half-year result reflects the management’s strategy and commitment to growth and value creation.

Although the revenue from some of Flour Mills food businesses was adversely impacted by lower volumes, Pasta and Noodles recorded positive growth in base products, and the sugar business continued to show remarkable growth in line with projections.

The Agro-Allied business also continues to show improvements especially in the Animal feeds and Fertilizer segments.

Commenting on the result, Paul Gbededo, the Group Managing Director, said: “We have posted an impressive result for the first half of the year with Profit After Tax increasing by 16% to N5.9 billion when compared to last year. I am confident that we are on track to achieve our growth targets for the year as we continue to improve operational efficiency, reduce our finance cost and ultimately grow the wealth of our shareholders by increasing earnings per share.”

