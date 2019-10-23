Floods killed 18, displaced 41,959 in Niger – NSEMA

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) said on Wednesday that at least 18 persons died and 41, 959 persons displaced during the flood disaster in the state.

The Director-General of NSEMA, Alhaji Ahmed Inga, disclosed this in a statement in Minna, after the agency conducted a rapid assessment of the 2019 flood disaster in the state.

NSEMA conducted the assessment in conjunction with the affected Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC).

He said: “The flood also affected 20 local government areas, 516 communities and submerged 152 communities, while 2,714 houses were destroyed and 41,959 persons displaced.”

Inga listed the affected areas to include Mokwa, Lapai, Lavun, Borgu, Shiroro, Katcha, Kotangora, Mashegu, Gurara, Suleja, Gbako, Chanchaga, Bosso, Agaie, Agwara, Rafi, Munya, Edati, Paikoro and Wushishi local government areas.

Inga said the flood, which began in August as a result of a localised high-intensity rainfall accompanied by torrential winds, triggered massive run off activities in streams, rivers, and drainage in urban and rural areas.

“The flood killed five people in Ketso community, a child in Kontagora town and a seven-year-old Khadijat Aliyu in Fadipe areas of the state.

“Also, a father and his three sons lost their lives in Edati, three primary school pupils in Gurara, three children in Yuna village of Borgu local government area of the state,” the NSEMA chief added.

He said farmlands, roads, bridges, and culverts were destroyed during the flood disaster. (NAN)

Vanguard