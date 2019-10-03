Flood wreaks havoc in Nnewi, N20m worth of goods, facilities destroyed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

No fewer than 100 residential buildings and 20 cottage industries were submerged in Nnewi flood, Anambra State following over four hours rainfall Thursday.

The worst affected victims were the Mbanakwu-Odida, Nnewichi community of the industrial town.

Addressing newsmen in Nnewi after conducting them round the trouble areas, the President General of Nzuko Oganiru, Nnewichi, Mr Cyprian Okolo, said problem started when the water channels built to checkmate flood in the area collapsed following the heavy rainfall.

“The rain unarguably was the heaviest this year and the flood waters outflow the channels, in the process, fences of many residential buildings collapsed with the flood causing terrible havoc in the affected areas.

“The flood took over the entire ground floor of my own building and submerged five cars, generators and motorcycles in the compound, just as my table water industry was also submerged.

“The water borehole sunk for the business collapsed and got filled with flood waters, the tsumo machine has also been destroyed as many people in this area had to run away from their houses when it became obvious to them that they may get drown in the rampaging flood.”

Mr Okoro said over twenty million Naira worth of properties were destroyed in his country home and his table water industry, noting that the area suffered similar fate in 2009 and that many government officials visited them and made unfulfilled promises that something would be done to prevent a reoccurrence.

“As I speak now, many families are displaced and squatting with relations and friends who are residing in the areas not affected by the flood in and outside Nnewi. We passionately appeal to relevant government agencies to come to our rescue as we have suddenly become internally displaced persons.”

Mr Nebo Chukwudi, a victim and landlord in the area disclosed that 30 people are seriously affected in one of his properties, adding that all the tenants in the affected building are now stranded and are living like war victims.

“We are appealing to the Anambra State government to help us to reconstruct the flood channels, which has become too shallow to take care of the volume of flood waters whenever it rains.

“On our own, we will open up the channels where they are blocked, but the truth is that there is need for urgent reconstruction of drainage channels to reflect the current realities and individuals certainly cannot handle that.”

Vanguard