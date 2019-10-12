Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Flood takes-over Lagos community school, pupils trapped for hours

On 5:17 amIn Newsby

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following persistent heavy rainfall yesterday, a Nursery and Primary school  in Agege Local Government Area, of Lagos State, was submerged in flood water.

The heavy rainfall which started as early as 8 am, paralysed both human and vehicular activities as most of parts of the state were taken over by flash floods.

As a result of the downpour, motorists and commuters were trapped in traffic across the state.

In one of the worst hit areas, Orile-Agege, a concerned resident of Orile-Agege, Johnson Babatunde, told Saturday Vanguard that the pupils of Ladoje Nursery and Primary School in the area could not leave the premises because of the intensity of the flood.

A bad potion by Berger under brige, Apapa Oshodi express way, lagos. Photos: Kehinde Shonola.

Flood kills Polytechnic graduate in Delta(Opens in a new browser tab)

It was gathered that the pupils were later rescued through community effort when they were moved to safe ground through a makeshift canoe.

Soleitire Ilepo, Oke Ado area of Lagos after the rain

 

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had earlier assured citizens not to panic at the sight of flood as it would soon recede as all efforts are on ground to ensure safety of lives and property as well as flood-free Lagos, despite of persistent rainfalls.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.