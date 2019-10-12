Flood takes-over Lagos community school, pupils trapped for hours

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following persistent heavy rainfall yesterday, a Nursery and Primary school in Agege Local Government Area, of Lagos State, was submerged in flood water.

The heavy rainfall which started as early as 8 am, paralysed both human and vehicular activities as most of parts of the state were taken over by flash floods.

As a result of the downpour, motorists and commuters were trapped in traffic across the state.

In one of the worst hit areas, Orile-Agege, a concerned resident of Orile-Agege, Johnson Babatunde, told Saturday Vanguard that the pupils of Ladoje Nursery and Primary School in the area could not leave the premises because of the intensity of the flood.

It was gathered that the pupils were later rescued through community effort when they were moved to safe ground through a makeshift canoe.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had earlier assured citizens not to panic at the sight of flood as it would soon recede as all efforts are on ground to ensure safety of lives and property as well as flood-free Lagos, despite of persistent rainfalls.

Vanguard