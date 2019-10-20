Five killed in Ondo auto crash, three injured

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Five persons were yesterday killed in an auto crash (accident) that occurred at Awoyaya KM 17 Ife garage, Ondo town in Ondo state.

Three others that were seriously injured in the crash which involved a Sharon Volkswagen marked LAGOS KTU 706BW and a trailer was rushed to the Trauma centre in the town.

Eight persons were said to be in the vehicle driven by one Sunday Dickson aged 47 years.

Eyewitness account said that the crash occurred at about 4 am on Sunday.

While the driver of the private Volkswagen vehicle, Sunday Dickson died on the spot with four others, the driver of the trailer reportedly fled the scene.

The deceased according to the Federal road safety commission have been deposited at the Government Teaching Hospital in Ondo town.





The state police lmage maker, Femi Joseph confirmed the accident attributing it to over speeding.

Joseph said that the vehicles and the luggage’s have been recovered by the policemen at the Enuowa police station in Ondo town.

