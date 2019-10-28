FIRS speaks on fire outbreak at headquarters in Abuja

…says the fire burnt envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.

By David O Royal

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has confirmed the fire outbreak at its headquarters in Abuja on Saturday.

Wahab Gbadamosi Head, Communications and Servicom Department, FIRS confirmed this to the public on Monday afternoon.

He confirmed that the fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal are often kept.

He said “There was a fire incident at the store, FIRS canteen located at Annex 1, office of the Service headquarters, No. 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at the about 5:10 pm on Saturday,26th, Oct 2019.

“Also burnt were envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.

“The FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected”.

He added that the Fire Service arrived at the fire scene on time and were able to put out the fire within two hours.

“Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with Security and Safety officers of the FIRS, to put out the fire within two hours.

“The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, visited the scene of the fire incident for first hand assessment.

“Officials of the FCT Fire Service Department visited the scene again on Monday, 28th October, 2019 to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.”

The Fire Service Department is continuing with investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

“The FIRS wishes to thank the Fire Service Department for their timely response to our distress call, members of the public and the Press for their interest in the health of our operations,” Wahab said.

Vanguard Nigeria News