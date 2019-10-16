Fire Service gets 10 Hectares for Katsina Training School

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has allocated 10 hectares of land in the state to the Federal Fire Service FFS for the building of its training school for the Northwest geopolitical zone.

Gov. Masari made the donation when the Controller General of Fire, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim visited him yesterday to discuss modalities for the take-off of the training school.

The governor who said the land is located in Kankia Local Government Area of the state immediately handed over the Statutory Right of Occupancy document to the CGF.

Masari who was full of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the transformation of the Federal Fire Service promised to look into all the requests made by the CGF. "I join you to express my gratitude to Mr. President for making the Federal Fire Service functional. And I also want to appreciate the Honourable Minister of Interior and the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service for finding Katsina State suitable for the siting of the Training School and I can assure you that all appeals will be looked into", he said.

On his part, the CGF expressed the readiness of the Federal Fire Service to kick off the Katsina Training School, declaring that; "for a start, one state of the art modern firefighting truck and firefighters are being deployed for the take-off of the training school". He also said the Service will deploy another modern firefighting truck as well as firefighters to the State Fire Station in Daura to complement the efforts of the State Fire Service there. The CGF who stressed the need for collaboration between the Federal and State Government called on the governor to provide more support for the Federal Fire Service in safeguarding the lives and property of the people of the state. Ibrahim also appealed to the governor to do more in his repositioning of the State Fire Service by increasing the staff strength as well as the rehabilitation of mobile and fixed fire assets. The CGF who used the opportunity to thank the Governor for his efforts in repositioning the state Fire Service also reeled out the achievements of the service under the President Buhari administration. He said; "I am also aware of the sustained efforts you have made in repositioning the State Fire Service through upgrading and rehabilitation of firefighting assets as well as the recruitment of 60 personnel into the Service. "Your Excellency, the Service has since the inception of the present administration procured 92 modern firefighting trucks and water tankers of which 62 have been delivered while 30 will be delivered before the end of this year, recruitment of new personnel, rehabilitation of firefighting equipment and infrastructure, establishment of Federal Fire Service zonal offices and training schools across the country" he said. The federal government had recently approved the establishment of six additional training schools in the six geopolitical zones of the country, with Katsina state for the North West Borno in the North East, Kwara in the North Central, Osun in the South West, Abia in the South East and Cross River in the South-South.

The spokesperson of the FFS, DSF Ugo Juan confirmed that the CGF was later received in Kankia and taken to the site of the training school by the Senator representing Katsina North, Ahmed Babba Kaita, the District Head of Kankia, Alh. Musa Hassan Sada and the Chairman, Kankia Local Government Council, Hon. Musa Maikudi.