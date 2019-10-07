Fight against corruption has no political, social or tribal coloration ― Magu

By Peter Duru

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has reiterated that the fight against corruption by the commission has no political, social or tribal coloration.

He explained that operatives of the commission go after suspected corrupt individuals after a preliminary investigation had been carried out by the anti-graft agency.

We’re ready to release recovered NHIS fund in our custody – EFCC The EFCC boss who made this known yesterday while interacting with Journalist during his visit to the Makurdi Zonal Office said corruption was a disaster that had to bedevil the country adding that incidences of corrupt practices were still high in the country despite the dogged determination of the agency in its fight. He stated that “there is no political inclination in our fight against corruption. You can’t turn me round. If you are corrupt, we go after you and we usually conduct preliminary investigation before you are invited and if you are invited, it means there is something.

“The EFCC has put up a dogged fight against the menace to the extent that it is no longer business as usual and it is not as reckless as it used to be.”

He insisted that the battle was being won stressing that “it is because of the success we are recording that we do no longer have issues of the past when big men from Nigeria go abroad to throw parties.

“These days, it no longer happens. They no longer attend flashy parties especially when they travel abroad. I think the fear of EFCC is the fear factor,” he added.

The EFCC boss appealed to journalists to join the crusade against corruption adding “you must also realize that you have a responsibility in the fight against corruption. As journalists, you are corruption hunters and for us to succeed you must be partners as investigators.”