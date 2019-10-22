Whenever one refers to the youth, a common slogan used is that youth are tomorrow’s leaders.

But, why not today? Taking up the reins of power at the depth of the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt, America’s 32nd President never lost sight of the power of youths for socio-economic change.

Roosevelt once said: “We cannot always build the future for our youths, but we can build our youth for the future”.

At Fidelity Bank Plc, we share the same sentiment. We are highly committed to equipping Nigerian youth with necessary knowledge, skills and capabilities to ensure that when that future does arrive they are capable of taking advantage of available opportunities to drive socio-economic development.

With the prevalent economic situation occasioned by the steady decline in crude oil prices and severe macro-economic headwinds, unemployment has now assumed a rather alarming dimension.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 23.1 percent of the workforce in the third quarter, up from 18.1 percent a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It is against this backdrop that Fidelity Bank Plc entered into a strategic partnership with Gazelle (Vocational Centre) Academy to commence a national youth empowerment initiative.

This empowerment programme, which is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, is primarily targeted at creating a new breed of entrepreneurs amongst Nigeria’s boisterous youth population.

Dubbed the Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy (YEA), this unique initiative is designed strategically to drive awareness as well as empower undergraduates with requisite entrepreneurial skills that will not only help them establish sustainable businesses but also eventually turn them into huge employers of labour.

This programme admits participants for free and monitors their respective progress post-event. Since its inception, five editions have held successfully at institutions in Enugu, Birnin Kebbi, Anambra, Rivers and Kano states with over 2,000 participants.

In essence, we have succeeded in making entrepreneurs out of students who will be financially responsible and independent.

The sixth edition of YEA is holding today at the Chike Okoli Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies (COCES), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Slated to run from October 21 – 23, 2019, this programme is expected to educate, engage, and empower undergraduates of the institution.

This year participants will be trained in various skill areas including, Fashion Designing, Makeover, Clothe Embellishment, Confectioneries and Computer Coding for undergraduates and other selected applicants.

As a leading financial institution with a proven track record of service excellence and integrity, Fidelity Bank remains unswerving in its quest to create a veritable platform for building an entrepreneurial spirit in the country’s teeming youths.

According to John Maxwell, “Successful and unsuccessful people do not vary greatly in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential.” At Fidelity Bank, we are helping Nigerian youths turn their passion into paycheques by supporting them with requisite vocational skills.