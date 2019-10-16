FG’s Plans to review the allowances of governors: NGF will take a Realistic Position soon, Barkindo

Says Governors to Meet Next Week

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE thirty- State governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, on Wednesday said that a realistic position would be taken soon following plans by the Federal Government to review the allowances of governors and lawmakers as part of moves to reduce cost of governance.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development, Head Media and Public Affairs if NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo said that the governors will meet next and the issue may form part of the agenda at the meeting.

According to him, the NGF cannot take a position until all the governors meet, adding that since the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi came on board as Chairman of the forum, issues and resolutions have been democratized as no statement was made on any policy until all the governors meet, brainstorm on it and take such a decision.

Barkindo who noted that the NGF has been carrying out its activities along such line, said, ” things like these are usually tabled for discussions and since the NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi came on board, he democratized

every process where all the governors will meet to take a decision that would be binding on all before ant statement could be made and we have been following him this way.

” The governors will probably meet next week and the issue will be thrown up and at the end of the day, a realistic position would be taken, they will decide together as governors ”