FG’s Plans to review the allowances of governors: NGF will take a Realistic Position soon, Barkindo

On 7:48 pmIn Newsby

Says Governors to Meet Next Week

By Henry Umoru

 

ABUJA- THE thirty- State governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, on Wednesday  said that a realistic position would be taken soon following plans by the Federal Government  to review the allowances of governors and lawmakers as part of moves to reduce cost of governance.

Speaking with Vanguard  on the development, Head Media and Public Affairs if NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo said that the governors will meet next and the issue may form part of the agenda at the meeting.

Buhari-sanmo-olu
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu; Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi President Muhammadu Buhari; Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State during the Governors’ visit to the President in Daura, Katsina, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

CBN backs FG’s plan to increase VAT, says Nigeria has lowest(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to him, the NGF cannot take a position until all the governors meet, adding that since the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi came on board as Chairman of the forum, issues and resolutions have been democratized as no statement was made on any policy until all the governors meet, brainstorm on it and take such a decision.

Barkindo who noted that the NGF has been carrying out its activities along such line, said, ” things like these are usually tabled for discussions and since the NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi  came on board, he democratized

every process where all the governors will meet to take a decision that would be binding on all before ant statement could be made and we have been following him this way.

” The governors will probably meet next week and the issue will be thrown up and at the end of the day, a realistic position would be taken, they will decide together as governors ”

 

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.