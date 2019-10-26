FG urged to name INEC headquarters after Prof. Nwosu

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Nigerian government has been urged to name Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, national headquarters, Abuja after Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the man who conducted the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

The call was made yesterday in Abuja by the Association for Ethical Awareness in Nigeria, AEAN, saying INEC national headquarters should be called, “Prof Humphrey Nwosu House.”

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for gazetting June 12 as Nigeria Democracy Day and also honouring the late Moshood Kashimawo, MKO Abiola as the winner of June, 1993 presidential election, the group tasked the President to treat all Nigerians as equal irrespective of their tribes.

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of the group, Hon. Franklyn Nsa Effiong said, “as a father and the leader of our beloved country Nigeria, you must love all your children irrespective of tribe or religions.

“Nigerians are aware of the role Prof. Humphrey Nwosu played to ensure the success and reality of June 12 presidential election even when the Association for Better Nigerians, ABN, stopped the collation and announcement of the election result through court order delivered by late Justice Ikpeme.

“We, the members of the Association for Ethical Awareness in Nigeria call for equity and fairness in Nigerian government when handling issues of national unity, oneness and progress of our dear country.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman, the spokesman of the group, Hon. Mohammed Kabiru said, “we call on the federal government of Nigeria to immortalize and name INEC national headquarters, Abuja after Prof. Humphrey Nwosu as Prof Humphrey Nwosu House.

The group, however, appealed to Nigerians to stop senseless killings in the interest of peace and harmonious co-existence.

They noted that during the 2019 elections, the nation witnessed violence and killings in some part of the country, just for the purpose of achieving or holding on to power.