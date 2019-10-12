Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The Federal Government has said it would support the Bauchi State government to modernize its grazing reserves in line with international best practices.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, disclosed this on Saturday while interacting with agricultural sector stakeholders in Bauchi.

Nanono said the Livestock Transformation Plan initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would cater for the needs of beneficiaries who are expected to key into the programme.

“The ministry will sensitize farmers and other critical stakeholders on the need to key into the policy because already foreign investors have agreed to invest in the sector.

“I assure you of federal government support for effective implementation of the policy in Bauchi State. By the time it is fully implemented, our industries will be revived and our youths will have enough jobs to go to,” he said.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, welcomed the idea, saying if properly utilized, grazing reserves in the state would contribute positively towards the reduction of poverty and unemployment.

Represented by his deputy, Baba Tela, the governor said the state government has already keyed into the federal government’s livestock transformation plan.

Vanguard