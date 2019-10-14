FG to empower over 3000 rural dwellers in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

AS a result of extreme poverty in the country, Federal Government through the Conditional Cash transfer programme has commenced the process of empowering a total number of 3071 rural dwellers in Enugu State.

This was made known on Monday by the National Co-ordinator, National Cash Transfer Office, NCTO, Dr Temitope Sinkaiye at the opening ceremony of a 3-day orientation and implementation step down training for facilitators of the programme in Enugu state.

Dr. Temitope who was represented by the communication officer of the agency, Mr Henry Terna Ayede said that the Enugu state government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Government for the kick-off of the programme.

“We are here for the step down orientation and implementation training for the conditional cash transfer program in Enugu State. Any moment from now we’ll start enrolment and it is only important for key officers who are the cash facilitators at the community level to be abreast with the knowledge of what they are expected to do.

“The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding for the commencement of the program. They are going to help with the families and logistics and establishing offices for us. There is therefore need for us to train the facilitators who are our foot soldiers.

“Presently we have 3079 in just six local governments for now in Enugu State and more will join up soon. Fundamentally, we are just looking forward to ensuring that the lives of the poorest of the poor in Enugu State is better than what it used to be.

“Aside the money that will be given to them, there’s also capacity training so that they can after the programme which will last for three years, they won’t be at the same level they were before they joined the programme.

In an interview, the Unit Head, Enugu State Cash transfer office, Mr Ogbuanya Sunday; said modalities were set in motion to ensure that the right persons benefit from the programme.

“We chose people who are close to these people in each community. The traditional rulers are very key in this programme because you can’t go to any community without their blessing.

Vanguard