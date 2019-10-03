Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday read the riot act to stakeholders in the building industry, warning that at least one person would be henceforth held responsible for any incident of building collapse in the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who spoke in Abuja while receiving members of the national building code advisory committee, who paid him a courtesy visit, vowed that somebody must be punished should such incident occurs in the future.

Insisting on severe punishment for any professional found wanting in any building collapse, Fashola traced major cause of building collapse to faulty design, use of substandard materials and approving officers.

He said that any professional found culpable in this category must be made to face the wrath of the law if any building collapses in the country.

Fashola also called for the teaching of the compliance to the national building code in the Nigerian schools.

The minister, who lauded the activities of the committee which was inaugurated in July 2018, described students as ‘critical stakeholders’ in the implementation of the code nationwide.

Fashola said: “It is good that you want to see the governors so that they will domesticate it (the national building code), but I think there are more critical stakeholders in the built industry that you need to relate with.

“Essentially for me, I think, this committee can be more visible more than it has been. The critical stakeholders for me are students because they are going to be involved in the industry within the decade from now.

“And unless we expose them to the best practices, best charter very early in life, they will learn it very late. To do this, every level of education is involved.

“We can break down what they need to learn in the easy module and they can learn it just as we learn the Nigerian history in primary school and by the time you get to the secondary school, the history contents would change, and if you do it as a degree, it becomes tougher.”

Vanguard