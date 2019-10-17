FG Rakes In N40bn From Stamp Duty – Post Master General

… Says Govt. Has not Funded NIPOST in 30yrs

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Post Master General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Barr. Bisi Adegbuyi says the Post has raked in N40billion in its CBN Stamp Duty Account.

Adegbuyi disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard.

He the agency had repositioned and is now using Stamp Duty to generate revenue for the government. He also said the new leadership of the Post is currently working hard to run the Post in a manner that is not only profitable but becomes a major hub for job creation.

The PMG however, pointed out that the Post is hopeful that President Buhari signs the Stamp Duty Regulation Bill into law, which according to him is capable of generating several billion of naira into the federation account by mere deploying of electronic stamps to denote transactions that take place via POS and online in the e-commerce ecosystem.

‘‘We have N40bn in our CBN Stamp Duty Account. We are using electronic Stamp to generate so much money. We are also ensuring the Post is run in a manner that is profitable. When our new Sub companies, SubCos begin to do business, they will begin to that

‘‘What we are saying is that if President signs Stamp Duty Regulation, it is capable of generating several Billion of naira into the federation account by mere deploying of electronic stamps to denote transactions that take place via POS and online in the e-commerce ecosystem.

‘‘The post must try to fulfill its CSR as an engine of sustainable Deployment Goals by promoting eCommerce and generally adding values to the loves of people, delivering development and rendering services that are valuable to them.

Vanguard News