FG power project for Escravos, environs kick off soon – Delta govt

ASABA- THE Independent Power Project (IPP) earmarked for Escravos and environs in Delta State by the Federal Government would soon come on stream, the Delta State government has assured.

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Asaba, after playing host to staff of Nigeria Gas Company, Income Electric Ltd (the contracting firm handling the project) and representatives of host communities, in his office.

“Few years back, the Federal Government with NNPC/Nigeria Gas Company agreed to site the Escravos and Environs Electrification Project and it has been in the pipeline. There are expectations from Delta State Government. We just had a fruitful meeting to expedite action on kick-off of the project”, Otuaro said.

“In the meeting, we tried to cross the t’s and dot the i’s in ensuring that the project is completed on specified time. This is to light up the entire Escravos and environs, which will have multiplier effects on the economy, namely industrialization, creation of jobs among others. We are indeed very happy with the outcome of today’s meeting,” he added.

The deputy governor said though there are challenges along the line, he believed in no time the project would come on stream to the satisfaction of all Deltans.

Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Delta State, Hon. Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, who also spoke to reporters, expressed hope on timely completion, calling on the contractor to carry out survey to understand the terrain and be patient with the communities.

Representative of Income Electric, contractors executing the project, Matthew Edevbie , also assured on completion of the project ahead of the agreed completion time.

They appealed for the cooperation of host communities to enable the contracting firms do their jobs unhindered.

Dr Paul Bebenimibo, DESOPADEC Commissioner and Mr Samuel Eyengho, who represented Ijaw and Itsekiri host communities in the Escravos area, commended the federal government for the project, assuring that immediate beneficiaries of the project, the communities would provide adequate security for all involved in the execution.

