By Victoria Ojeme

The federal government says it is collating data on Nigerians in diaspora to ease contact, identification and communication with government agencies.

The government adds that it is working on a communication strategy for Nigerians in the Diaspora to create an avenue for effective feedback.

The head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa disclosed this in Abuja when he received executives of Link Africa Diaspora Initiative, LADI, a group of professionals working towards empowering Africans in Diaspora.

She also disclosed that the commission was working in collaboration with other relevant government agencies, the European Union and the International Organization for Migration to come up with a Diaspora mapping for accurate data.

Dabiri-Erewa who expressed willingness of the commission towards working with LADI, also told the delegation that a lot of investment was attracted from the first edition of the Nigerians in Diaspora investment summit.

The leader of the delegation, Ambassador Adamu Aliyu applauded Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa for the successes so far achieved within the short period she assume the head of NIDCOM.

Aliyu suggested that Nigeria’s infrastructural challenges needs to be addressed to attract more investment from Africans in Diaspora.

He also presented a letter suggesting various initiatives to government that would enhance the operations of the commission.

Vanguard