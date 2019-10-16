FG deports 7 Koreans ‘for life’

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has announced the deportation of seven nationals of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) for life.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the public relations officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede, has carried out the deportation of the following seven Democratic People’s Republic of Korea DPRK nationals from Nigeria for life. They are; Jo Sun Phil, Hang Sung Chol, Che Chun Hyok and Pak Yong Gon. Others are Ri Yong Il, Ri Hak Su and Ri Tong Nam.

“They were deported by the order of the Honourable Minister Of Interior based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015.

“They were deported to their country of origin on the available flight on the 15th October 2019 through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.”

The federal government had in 2016 deported three Koreans and only last year (2018) deported two Koreans along with over 30 Indians.

Vanguard