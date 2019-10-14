FG denies alleged attack on Nigerian Mission in Cotonou

The Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disowned a video circulating on social media purportedly showing an attack on the Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Ministry in a statement by its Spokesman Ferdinand Nwonye on Sunday said that the video is an old video of an attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal and the incident under reference occurred on the 4th of March, 2013.

The Ministry further stated that the ring leaders of the unwarranted attack in Dakar were arrested by Senegalese authorities and jailed for six months.

The Ministry urges the general public too, therefore, disregard the fake news being spread by mischief makers to whip up sentiments and cause unnecessary tension in Nigeria/Benin relations.

