FG constitutes 12 member Police Trust Fund Committee

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has developed a framework to train and equip, personnel of the Nigerian Police to tackle insecurity.

A statement by Odutayo Oluseyi of the Ministry of Police Affairs said towards this end, the Minister, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 12-member Ministerial Interim Committee on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund., chaired by Mr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs.

The committee includes Mrs. Moremi Soyinka-Onijala, lawyer, one of the daughters of Professor Wole Soyinka.

According to the statement, Dingyadi (minister) explained that the careful selection of members of the Committee which comprises of Directors/Heads of Units of the Ministry and senior members of the Police hierarchy was to meet various sector requirements.

The team is to draw up the take-off budget for the Trust fund and Liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for suitable office accommodation for the administration of Funds.

It is to determine the logistics and other necessary requirements for the effective take-off of the Fund; Develop an organizational structure for the administration of staff of the fund; & Develop a timeline for the take-off of the Fund.

Additionally, it is to propose a date for the inauguration of the board.

Members of the committee are as follows:

Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri (FCA) – Permanent Secretary – Chairman Dr. Kayode Musbau K – (DFA) – Member Bombata Babatunde H. – (DHRM) – Member Barr. Moremi Soyinka-Onijala – (PID) – Member Afroka Emmanuel Chukudi – SA/Perm. Sec. – Member Joseph O Egbunike – CP – Member Shehu Usman Shuaibu – AG. CP – Member Augustine Akpofure Saromi Fsi – DCP – Member Jonathan Towruru – DCP – Member Emeka Frank Mba – DCP/FPPRO – Member Abel Jangnap Miri Zwalchir – ACP – Member Zubairu M.G. – D(PSD) – Member

