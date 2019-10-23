FG campaigns for reading culture among inmates, vulnerable in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Federal government, through the National Library of Nigeria has charged inmates of the Nigerian correctional service, NCS, Enugu State Command and other vulnerable people in the state to embrace reading culture for a better future.

National librarian and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Prof, Lanrie Aina who urged the inmates to embrace reading culture during 2019 readership promotion campaign with a theme; “Reading, a tool for empowering the vulnerable said those who read stand a better chance to be corrected, emancipated, transformed and reformed.

Prof Ania said that the readership campaign is the first of a series of six simultaneously planned readership campaign on weekly basis that would take place in 36 states of federation and Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Prof, Aina represented by Mrs Ekpe Samuel, while disclosing that the campaign was carried out over the years with focus on children and youths in primary and secondary schools, disclosed that the main objectives was to encourage readings amongst Nigerians by way of carrying out sensitisation activities and provision of good reading materials to ameliorate poor reading culture in Nigeria.

She said that the campaign was taken to all the Nigerian Correctional Centre to create an enabling environment for inmates to make use of their time reading books to acquire knowledge instead of wasting their precious time with idle talks or discussion.

“I am delighted to be in your midst for the purpose of the National Library of Nigeria’s 2019 national readership promotion campaign in Enugu state with the theme; ” reading; a tool for empowering the vulnerable”.

“The main objective of this national campaign is to encourage readings amongst Nigerians by way of carrying out sensitisation activities and provision of good reading materials. It’s a collective effort with other stakeholders in order to proffer solutions that ameliorate the poor reading culture in Nigeria.

“The semi-urban communities and Nigerian correctional service are amongst sub-sectors considered to be in the category of the vulnerable in our society. With the provision of reading opportunity in our semi-urban areas and correctional services, they can make good use of their time to read books and acquire knowledge instead of wasting time with discussion”, She disclosed.

DCP, Colawole Sunday, commending the National Library of Nigeria for supporting the correctional centre in reforming the inmates, pointed out that inmates would be trained to be useful to society.

DCP, Sunday while urging the already reformed inmates to remain calm and pray for their released, pointed out that he would ensure the release of many inmates before leaving Enugu command.

Speaking during a motivational talk, a PHD student in the Department of Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies, Adenyi Theophlus, urged the inmates to embrace culture of reading to have a better future.

Adenyi who obtained first and second degrees during his 5 years awaiting trial at Enugu correctional service, commended the controllers of Enugu correctional service and other for bringing the school inside the correctional facility.

Vanguard