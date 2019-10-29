By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Ilorin high court, Monday, ordered a lecturer in federal polytechnic Offa, in Kwara state one Mustapha illyas Abdulwasiu, accused of offences bothering on employment scam and obtaining money under false pretence to be remanded in prison custody.

The suspect is to be in prison custody at Mandalla till November 7th, 2019 when hearing and application of his case would be heard.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office had arraigned Mustapha on a nine-count charge before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye.

The prosecuting counsel of the EFCC, Barrister A.A Adebayo alleged that the Defendant who is a Lecturer in Accounting Department at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State had at different times in 2019 defrauded many job seekers, majorly Couples under a false pretence of helping them to secure employment at the institution.

Count one of the charge reads “That you Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between June and July 2018 at Offa, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of #600,000.00 (Six hundred thousand naira) from one Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi by false pretence that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi and his wife, Amubiaya Remi Janet which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14, 2006”

Count nine of the charge reads “That you, Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between December, 2018 and February 2019 at Offa within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of #550,000.00 (Five hundred and fifty thousand naira) from one Mustapha Kabir by false pretence that you were in charge of Employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and you obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Mustapha Kabir and his wife, Jimoh Ganiyatu which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No 14, 2006”

The thirty-six-year-old Lecturer “Pleaded not guilty” when the nine-count charges were read to him.

Prosecuting Counsel, A.A Adebayo told Justice Sikiru Oyinloye that ” My Lord, considering the plea of the defendant, we humbly apply for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case, we also pray your Lordship to remand the accused Person in Prison Custody, these are my humble application, my Lord ”

Defence Counsel, M. O Balogun in his response said “My Lord, we shall not be opposing the application seeking for adjournment to enable the prosecution to open its case, but however, we urged your Lordship to allow us making an oral application for the bail of the defendant, on the grounds that I was just been served with the charge this morning”

The Prosecuting Counsel, however, refuted the claims, saying that the Accused Person was served with the Charge since the 14th of October.

Justice Oyinloye after confirming that Mustapha was served since the 14th of October said the bail application should be filed and adjourned the hearing till the 7th of November 2019.

The Judge then ordered that the accused Lecturer should be remanded in Mandala Prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

