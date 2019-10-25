By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria’s multiple award winning PR Consultant and blogger, Mr. Alex Nwankwo has been appointed as the first Nigeria Director of Media/Communication for the Federation Of West African Freelance Journalist Association.

He was honoured to a dinner reception after his Appointment at 896 Restaurant in the company of Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Stanley Oranika, Bar. Shola and other distinguished Abuja-based media Practitioners.

He was decorated with the prestigious regalia of responsibility at Abuja, during a World Press Conference organised by the Federation Of West African Freelance Journalist Association in furtherance of the “Campaign Against Rape and Sexual Abuse”, commencing on the 15th of November Nigeria Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

After bagging over 48 distinguished and meritorious Awards in Nigeria and across Africa, Mr. Alex Nwankwo will now be engaging an even more bigger responsibility as regards his new appointment. Amongst the major requirement of his new appointment is to ensure that the Association engage life-changing projects in Nigeria and across West African countries.

Mr. Alex Nwankwo, who doubles as the MD/CEO of Amity Global Network and Publisher of several online and print platforms across Africa and the world was appointed in reference to his media antecedents and influential social capacity across Nigeria.

According to a statement from the President of FWAFJA, Abyomi Runsewe, the newly appointed Director/Communication is expected to be unequivocally committed to deliver outstanding quality and results that exceeds expectations. They also noted that the appointment was based on high powered recommendations and public opinion from the largest black Nation in Africa. The member countries of the organisation are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, the Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Vanguard