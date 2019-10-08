FED ROADS: FG incapacitated, can’t repay states ― Okowa

…says he has no power to anoint his successor in 2023

Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Perez Brisibe & Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said the economy of the federal government is not in the financial position to make refunds to states that embarked on the rehabilitation of failed federal roads in their domains.

The governor while speaking yesterday at Asaba during a quarterly media interaction with journalists in the state, also disclosed that he would have preferred that the states make repairs on such roads in their domains with the federal making refunds, but the federal government has told them (governors) that they can’t make such refunds.

He also said he is not in the position to determine who will succeed him in 2023, saying, “I am not God and I cannot make a governor.”

He said: “I do not think the federal government is in the financial position to take on all the roads. We cannot shy away from the fact that the economy of this country is not where it ought to be and therefore, we are facing challenges.

“Personally, I do not think there is any contradiction as the federal government has said it will not be making refunds.

“Actually, why we sort for clearance from the federal government before embarking on the road intervention is not because we were soliciting for refunds, but because when we tried same in 2017, we had issues with the federal government.

“Hence this time, we needed to get clearance and we did not intervene because we had money but because the roads it became a huge challenge for us Deltans and road users from other states coming into Delta.”

On his position ahead of his successor come 2023, the governor said: “I can have my personal view but I cannot enforce anyone as governor as it’s only God that knows who will become governor.

“I have the right to give my personal advise and my personal thought based on the rotational principle in the state but we when we get to that bridge, we will cross it.

“The proper thing is that we want to be sure that there are unity and equity in the state and we will continue to work with the mission that keeps us united as a people and Deltans.”

Applauding the state for its efforts in the health and educational sector, he hinted that the state government will be establishing 19 more technical colleges in the state in addition to the existing six to enable every local government in the state have one each.

Speaking further, he said the state has the most functional drug revolving fund in the country adding that the state government’s health insurance policy is working very well.