By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved N5.72 billion for construction and consultancy services for the National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) offices.

This was discussed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said that N3.23 billion was approved for construction of NDIC Zonal office in Bauchi State and N2.49 billion approved for consultancy services for stage three work on NDIC corporate offices in Abuja and Lagos.

Also briefing, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that FEC approved N574 million for insurance of College of Aviation in Zaria.

He also said that N271 million was approved for perimeter fencing of Port Harcourt International Airport, which was abandoned since 2011.

On the call to convert Arik Air into a national carrier rather than establishing a new one, Sirika said Arik Air is not suitable for a national carrier, adding that Arik Air business plan is not in conformity with the idea of a national carrier.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who briefed on behalf of the Transportation said that FEC approved N718 million for the supply of land mobile security scanner for Lagos Port.

