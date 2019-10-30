FEC okays N5.72bn for NDIC offices

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N5.72 billion for the construction and consultancy services for the National Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) offices.

This was discussed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said N3.23 billion was approved for construction of NDIC Zonal office in Bauchi State and N2.49 billion approved for consultancy services for stage three work on the NDIC corporate offices in Abuja and Lagos.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said FEC approved N574 million for insurance of College of Aviation in Zaria.

He added that N271 million was approved for the perimeter fencing of Port Harcourt International Airport, which has been abandoned since 2011.

Fielding question on the call by AMCON to convert Arik Air into a national carrier rather than establishing a new one, Sirika said Arik Air is not suitable for a national carrier, adding that the airline business plan does not conform with the idea of a national carrier.

He said: “Thank you for that question on the conversion of Arik into a national carrier. I think something is not understood very well from the standpoint of the Ministry of Aviation via the intended national carrier.

“The carrier that I intend to bring is such a carrier that will support the national economy, with $450 million GDP for 200million people and very equipped to compete favourably.

“The international airlines that have dominated Africa, 80 percent of those airlines are non-African. In view of the AU Agenda 2063, the Single African Aviation Market, we thought that there will be an airline that will take up that challenge; that will take advantage of it and be able to provide services to our people.

“Nigeria, being the first country to kick-start the declaration in 1999, to establish a one common market in Africa; at the time, we wanted to take advantage of the Nigeria Airways which was the strongest airline on the continent, and we thought that we could take advantage of that and it would pay Nigeria very well.”

Vanguard