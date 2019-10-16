FEC okays N5.4b for Oil, gas parks, indoor shooting range

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved about N5.4 billion for construction of Oil and Gas parks in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States and indoor shooting range for aviation security.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Sylva, the oil and gas parks will cost about N3 billion and that the parks are to support the development of oil and gas tools.

He said that the parks will create additional 1000 jobs and improve security in the region.

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation, Sirika said that FEC approved about N2.4 billion for the construction of indoor shooting range for aviation security.

This, he said, is in line with the approval for airport officials to bear arms towards boosting security at Nigerian airports.

He said, “Today in council two memoranda were considered for aviation. This first is construction of indoor shooting range for aviation security.

“Recall some time ago Mr. President in conformity with the Act established Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had approved that aviation security carry arms for improved security and you also recall that these aviation personnel were trained and still receiving training and profiling and all things that will make them efficient at the DSS and other sister organizations.

“Adding to that, they need tools and equipment to play the role they ought to play to keep us safe and secure. So a contract was awarded to Messrs Donteck. It is a Nigerian in an association with another company called ActionTargets of the US and the total contract sum is two billion, four hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and sixty three thousand thirty five naira and seventy five kobo.

“This includes all of the taxes and the completion period of course is two months and that has been graciously approved by His Excellency Mr. President. This is in line with suggestions and recommendations by UN counter terrorism unit and also the International Civi Aviation Organisation, ICAO.

“The second memoranda that was considered and approved by council today was the ratification of the instrument of International Civil Aviation Organisation Treaties.

” They are five in number, there is the protocol to amend the convention for the separation of unlawful seizure of aircraft which is called The Hague Convention of 1970.

” The other one is protocol to amend the convention for the separation of unlawful acts against safety of civil aviation which is the Montréal Convention of 1971.”

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, said FEC approved 300 buoys for River Niger, between Lokoja and Onitsha.

The contract, she said, will cost N581 million.

