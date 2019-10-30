FCTA arrests sacked Police Constable for intimidating road users

Demolishes illegal structures on ‘Right of Way’

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control has arrested a sacked Police Constable, Tanko Bala who has been intimidating road users and road traffic officials while using his private vehicle for commercial transport business.

This was as the task team also demolished illegal toilet structures at the Nyanya main Market as well as the ones along the bridge on Jikwoyi road in a move to solve the traffic gridlock on the route.

The Police personnel accompanying the team had arrested Tanko Bala, a 2007 sacked Police Constable, wearing the Force beret and using other police paraphernalia to scare revenue officials as well as security agents while running his taxi business.

Chairman of the Task Team, Mr Ikharo Attah who spoke with journalists during the exercise said the measure was part of efforts to rid the Nyanya road of traffic congestion with a view to reducing the loss of manhours by public and private entities in the territory.

Attah said erecting structures within the Market near Nyanya Bridge was against the provisions of the Abuja Master Plan and the territory Development Control regulations.

He warned marketers and investors in the area to always seek approval from the FCT Department of Development Control and other relevant agencies before building any structure.

According to him, the FCT Administration would support any group or individual interested in developing the city in line with the Abuja Master Plan.

One of the traders who simply identified herself as Mrs. William, applauded the FCTA for the demolition saying the market already has toilets and there was no need for more.

She, however, called for the expansion of the market to accommodate more traders who have now been pushed from the roadside.

Meanwhile, the task team also ordered drivers of trucks belonging to Dangote Cement who parked under the Nyanya main bridge, to vacate as they were obstructing traffic flow.

