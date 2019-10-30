FCT Police Command arrest suspect impersonating as Abuja Minister (Mohammed Bello).

Dupes victim of #52million.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police in the FCT on Wednesday disclosed that it arrested a suspect impersonating as the minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello

Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma said followed a compliant the FCT Command received on the 28 of October 2019.

He said, “Following a complaint received 0n 28th October, 2019 Police operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau of the FCT Command arrested one Mohammed Bello Kolo, 27 years, who has been parading himself as the “Honouroble Minister of FCT” Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“In the course of impersonating the Honourable Minister, he has so far defrauded his victim of cash worth of Fifty two million naira(52,000,000) which he allegedly received in installments under pretence of giving them contracts.

“The suspects stated that he had access to classied information while he served at the Federal Capital Territory Administration during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) attachment.

“Exhibits recovered include:- One (1) 206 Peugeot with Reg. No. ABJ856 SU, One (1) Tricycle with Reg. No. KEF 807 WT, One (1) 55”and 46 inches Samsung Plasma TV, Ione (1) Dining Set, 10000 watts Fireman Generator set, One (1) Washing Machine Hi sense Deep Freezer, which the suspect claimed to have purchased from the money he received.

While efforts are in place to arrest his cohorts, one Simon and one Idris who posed as the Director of Procurement FCTA and PA to the Hon. Minister respectively.

“The suspects will be arraigned in Court upon conclusion of investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.”

