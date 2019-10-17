FCT Minister of States, Tijani bags award, dedicates to Buhari

By Chris Onuoha

Newly appointed FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu MNI has been honoured and decorated at the prestigious Democracy Heroes Awards held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel yesterday.

She was honoured with the “Iconic Woman of the Year Award”. Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu received the Award in a retinue of other distinguished personalities, which included the First Lady of Kogi State, Hajiya Rashida Yahaya Bello, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma and other high profile women Leaders.

The Minister was honoured for her phenomenal track records of preeminent leadership, with regards to her contributions to women empowerment, humanitarian activities and other dignified extensions of benevolence.

Speaking during the award presentation, Dr. Ramatu dedicated the Award to President Muhammadu Buhari, as she called him her Mentor and Father. She also appreciated the organizers of the 7th Democracy Heroes Awards for the recognition and honour, as she thanked Nigerians for believeing in her.

She was celebrated on stage with photo-shots as she was joined by Wife of Kwara State Governor Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Wife of Edo State Governor Mrs. Betsy Obaseki and Queen Chikezie Ijeoma, the Convener of National Health Advancement Conference and Former Miss United Nation World Habitat, as they expressed congratulatory gestures to the honoured FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu MNI.

Profoundly, the Honourable Minister has been listed amongst the host of the 2019 National Health Advancement Conference, holding on the 7th of November at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja. The Convener of the November 7th Conference and founder of Help Keep Clean foundation, congratulated the Honourable Minister, while anticipating her presence, as she looks forward to having her as a host of NAHACA2019.

Speaking with Journalist, King Fajag appreciated Award Recipients, organising team members, partners and Guests for making the epoch and prestigious Award event a success. Democracy Heroes Award is one of the most recognised and meritorious Democracy Award in Nigeria’s history.

Vanguard