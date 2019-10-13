FCT Minister of State to host NAHACA 2019 conference

By Chris Onuoha

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu mni, will play the host as the 2019 edition of the National Health Advancement Conference and Awards, “NAHACA2019” holds in Abuja, FCT.

The event, under the auspice of the Help Keep Clean foundation, a non governmental organization will be held on the 7th of November in Abuja at Sheraton Hotel, to address the several environmental health hazards and safety issues which have reinforced the challenging need for immediate interventions in Nigeria.

The NAHACA2019 Conference is themed, “Environmental Health: Maintaining a Balanced and Sustainable Environment In The 21st Century World”.

The Conference which will host key players and experts in the environmental sector in Nigeria with the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as the Chief Host, the Honourable Minister of state for Environment, Hon. Sharon Ikeazor, as Keynote Speaker and Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, the Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, as the Special Guest Speaker.

The one-day high level dialogue environmental health deliberation conference has also invited professional institutions and administrative frontliners in the nations environmental sector as Panelists for the 2019 National Health Advancement Conference. The Panelists are, Baba Shehu Lawan, Director of AEPB, Dr. Dominic Abony, the Registrar of Environmental Health Officers Regulation Council of Nigeria, Prof. Aliyu Jauro, Dr. Francis Faduliye, The National President of Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Musa Idris Olubola, National President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists Council and Mr. Gregory Odogwu as Moderator.

The conference which is organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Environment with participants from across the country will focus on engaging, promoting and sponsoring research works, with a keen prospect of initiating plausible strategies that will deliver sustainable solutions to environmental health challenges faced in Nigeria and the Africa continent.

According to Queen Chikezie Ijeoma, NAHACA2019 will be birthing discourses that will bow relevance to national health development and advancement. She noted that her agency is committed to proactive ways of safeguarding Nigeria and Africa environment. Stressing that the initiative is mandated with the responsibility to further reduce the adverse impacts of environmental hazards on human health.

However, NAHACA through the innovative capacity of Help Keep Clean Foundation has remained devoted to improving environmental health in Nigeria over the years. Last year the 2018 conference witnessed an impressive impact and observers are optimistic that NAHACA2019 will be quite more impactful, especially with the participation of oil and gas industries across Nigeria which includes Oando Plc, Forte Oil, Exxon Mobil, Aiteo Plc, Sepat, Eternal Plc, Eroton Plc and Nipco Plc.

Vanguard