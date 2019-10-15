FCT Administration shuts down Unity Fountain, Abuja’s protest centre

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has announced its decision to shut down the Unity Fountain in Abuja, a place that has become the symbolic home of the Bring Back Our Girls BBOG movement and several other pro and anti-establishment protesters.

The administration which hinged its decision on the need to give the fountain a facelift said it would be shut for between 60 to 90 days.

“The FCT Administration in its resolve to provide adequate and modern recreational facilities within the Federal Capital City FCC has viewed with concern the state of several parks and gardens including the ‘Unity Fountain’ along Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama. It is against this background and the symbolic nature of the ‘Unity Fountain’ as a location symbolizing the oneness of the Nigerian people, that the FCT Administration has deemed it expedient to upgrade this facility”, the FCT Administration said in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary CPS to the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye.

“As a result”, the FCT Administration said, “the Unity Fountain will be closed for this upgrade for between 60-90 days to allow for construction work which will include the provision of a car park, landscaping and perimeter fencing”.

“The FCT Administration, therefore, solicits the support and cooperation of members of the public in this regard with the assurance that the “Unity Fountain” will be opened to the general public on completion of this upgrade”, the statement added

Vanguard