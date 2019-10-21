Fayrouz sets style for ‘Lagos Fashion Week 2019’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Last week, there was an exciting glimpse into what to expect from this year’s Lagos Fashion Week, and if the delightful evening at the launch party in Ikoyi was an indication, we can expect loads of glitz, glamour, and Fayrouz.

Earlier in the year, Fayrouz showed its brand power by adding some A-list personalities like former BBNaija housemate Bam Bam, actress Linda Osifo, and fashion god, Denola Grey to its roster of brand ambassadors.

Denola, as you would expect, was present at the Lagos Fashion Week launch party and so also were a host of fashion aficionados who came through to celebrate the return of this iconic fashion platform.

A common feature of the night was the presence of Fayrouz. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone at the launch party who didn’t hold the iconic turquoise cup in their hands.

It’s no surprise, as the brand has quickly become associated with the upper echelons of the fashion industry. Fayrouz understands the importance of fashion as it gives young Nigerians the opportunity to make an impression, stand out and be different. This is a mantra that sits very comfortably with the Fayrouz brand, especially with its recently launched “Find Your Difference” campaign.

Lagos Fashion Week is slated for the 23rd – 26th of October and will be hosted at the prestigious Federal Palace Hotel, VI.

Vanguard