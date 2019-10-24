Fayemi’s reforms in Ekiti ‘ll soon yield results —Hon. Bamisile

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency FERMA, Hon. Femi Bamisile, on Thursday, expressed the optimism that the rebuilding of Ekiti State embarked upon by Governor Kayode Fayemi will soon yield positive results.

Bamisile said, “Governor Fayemi has in the last 12 months laid a solid foundation across all sectors of the state economy in line with the 21st century”.

Bamisile made the assertion in a goodwill message in Ado Ekiti on the first anniversary of Dr. Fayemi’s second term as a governor of Ekiti State.

He said “The general peaceful co-existence being witnessed in the State now, is no doubt, as a result of the leadership quality of the governor and commitment to good governance.

“Ekiti State is now always in the news for what it stands for, especially as a State with People of integrity, hard work, sincerity, honour and absolute respect for elders in the Society.

“The giant strides of the present administration in Ekiti State at putting smiles on faces of all citizenry irrespective of political and religious backgrounds needed to be appreciated. The development has further promoted peace and tranquillity among the people of the State.

“Governor Fayemi’s commitment to developing the State through a partnership with donors agencies like World Bank, African Development Bank, UNICEF and UNESCO among others will also accelerate development across all nooks and crannies of the State and make it a pacesetter for others in the country to emulate soon”.

The former Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly lauded the governor for coming swiftly at assisting the victims of flood in Ado Ekiti and other communities across the State recently.

The federal lawmaker said “What the governor has put in place to improve access road, water supply, health facilities, economy, tourism and other infrastructures among others in the last year is also commendable.

“There is no doubt that Ekiti State is on the threshold of greatness and rapid development. Our people can be rest assured that, the APC government at the state and federal levels will continue to collaborate at bringing needed development into the state”.

While congratulating the governor, Ekiti people and his constituents at Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, Bamisile urged all citizens to continue to support the governor in his determination to deliver more dividends of democracy to them.

