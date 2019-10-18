Fayemi urges communities to safeguard infrastructure in their domains

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has called on communities in the state to safeguard infrastructure provided by the government in their domains.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, made the call while inaugurating the Iro Ayeteju-Ekiti Civic Centre in Gbonyin Local Government Area on Thursday.

Fayemi said the monumental achievements recorded by his administration was an attestation to his commitment to deliver on his electioneering promises to the people of the state.

The governor reiterated his commitment to a purposeful and meaningful leadership to the people of Ekiti.

He said this administration would continue to work towards achieving his administration’s five point agenda, which include infrastructural and industrial development.

He added that his resolve to complete all uncompleted civic centres in Iro Ayeteju-Ekiti community since 2013 was based on his commitment to touch every part of the state.

Inaugurating the renovated SUBEB Primary School in Ikere-Ekiti, the governor reiterated his administration’s zeal to address the challenges militating against access to basic and qualitative education in the state.





He said that his government is doing everything possible to upgrade infrastructures in all public primary school across the state.

He, however, urged the people of both communities to keep supporting his government for more dividends of democracy.

The spokesmen for the two communities, Chief Samuel Ajisafe and Mr Sunday Ajayi extended their gratitude to the governor.

They promised to always support Fayemi’s government all through the remaining three years of his administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria.