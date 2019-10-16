Fayemi signs 6 Bills Into Law to enhance restoration agenda

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday signed six bills into law, saying that cooperation of all will engender a stronger state aimed at making life more meaningful to the people.

Speaking shortly after signing the six bills into law, Fayemi observed that it was a collective responsibility of all Ekiti people to contribute towards building a virile state that will be the pride of all.

He added that since his government was building from the rubbles of yesterday, he was counting on their support to actualize that collective dream of repositioning Ekiti state for greater heights.

The governor, who said the set of legislation being signed into law would enhance good governance, commended the legislature for living up to their constitutional responsibility of legislation, representation, appropriation and oversight.

The bills that were signed into law include Ekiti State (Transition) Law 2019; Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law 2019; Ekiti Kete Fiscal Responsibility Law 2019 and Ekiti State Board of Internal Revenue Law 2019.

Other bills are College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti Law 2019 and Ekiti State College of Health Sciences and Technology Law 2019.

He commended members of the State House of Assembly for being great partners in his administration’s efforts to reposition the state, saying they have done a lot to impact on the people towards achieving a stronger Ekiti of our dreams.

Fayemi said, “I have no doubt in my mind that the new set of legislations that I’ve just signed will also enhance our restoration agenda and make a meaningful impact in the life of our people.

“The three arms of government as we all know are to complement one another for good governance, peace and harmony. I’m glad that our Lawmakers are living up to their constitutional responsibility, legislation,

representation, appropriation and oversight, these they must continue to carry out with the larger interest of Ekiti people at the back of their minds.

“The effectiveness and efficiency of our Lawmakers excite me, what they have done within four months in office can only be made possible where there is peace and harmony among the rank and file of the assembly. This has further shown their readiness, dedication and commitment to serve Ekiti people.”

One of the bills which has now become law is the Ekiti State Transition Law 2019, according to the Governor was hinged on “The difficulty experienced by our incoming administration in the event of power transfer which is often better left imagined, that is what informed the decision to set in specific terms, expectation of incoming and outgoing government during transition.

On the new law on ‘Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) law 2019’, Fayemi said, “The re-enacted Gender-based prohibition Legislation improves on the earlier 2013 law in light of the

inadequacy of that earlier law particularly by adding community naming and shaming to the sexual violence offenders register and incorporating stiffer penalties for convicted offenders.”

On the Ekiti state Fiscal Responsibility Law 2019 he said, “The re-enactment of the Fiscal Responsibility Law represents a key finance instrument in regulating the behavior of government with regards to public finance management, fiscal responsibility and transparency.

Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who was accompanied by his Deputy and other principal officers of the legislature extolled Governor Fayemi administration for working for the best interest of the people of the state.

Afuye said the Bills signed into law by the Governor will impact positively on the lives of the people adding that Fayemi had kept faith with his electioneering promises to reclaim our land and restore our values

He said Ekiti Legislature was very proud of the achievements of this administration and promised that the House would continue to work closely with government to sustain the tempo of development in the state.

