Father of dying quadruplet begs Gov, well-meaning Nigerians for help

A businessman from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra who recently had a set of quadruplets has appealed to Gov. Willie Obiano and his Wife for assistance to save the lives of his dying children.

Mr. Christopher Okoye-Ifemma, 54, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, that the hospital management told him that N1.5 million was required to keep each of the children who were on life support alive.

Okoye-Ifemma said that although the babies had brought so much joy to him and his wife after waiting for 13 years without a child, keeping them alive at the hospital had been difficult.

“My wife was delivered of a set of quadruplets, including three males and one female on Sept. 25, through Cesarean Section at ObiJackson Women and Children Hospital at Okija.

“These children have been in the incubator because they were delivered at seven months old, with two on life support and the other two stable.

“On Monday, one of the children on life support died, the remaining three are in critical condition.

“The hospital management said if I do not pay a substantial amount of money by this weekend, they will take them off the incubator.

“The financial burden is so much on me, which is why I am appealing for financial assistance,” he said

Okoye-Ifemma appealed to the state governor and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the family.

“I appeal to Gov. Willie Obiano and his wife, the Commissioner for Health and well-meaning individuals to come to our aid.

“A lot of people have advised me to meet the wife of the governor. Some advised that I should write, but truly I am not finding it easy.

“Whatever the government feels that it can do in order to assist in is welcome, the life of my children depends on it,” he said.